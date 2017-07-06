My Letter to Donald Trump-Part 1

by Leslie in WA

All the talk these days ABOUT Donald Trump made me decide that I wanted to talk TO Donald Trump. So I wrote him a letter. The first part of it follows below.

From the get-go, I realized that he would probably never actually see my letter, so I went to great lengths (and some expense) to give it some added visibility – FYI copies to a lot of other important people (as you will see). I snail mailed all of this on Tuesday, June 20 – it probably got to DC (and other East Coast locations) the following Friday. This proved to be unfortunate timing due to the excitement of everything else that was going on at the time: 1) the draft GOP Health Care Bill was released on Wednesday, 2) interest in Russian interference in the election had heated up again that week, and 3) a lot of politicians left town for the weekend on Thursday. The many copies of my letter probably got totally lost in the shuffle.

I had provided an email address for any responses I might get, but had no idea what to expect. What I did not expect was that there would be NOTHING AT ALL in response. Isn’t it funny that I actually thought my letter could have some kind of impact? Perhaps the joke is on me! At least I tried in a really big way to express my opinion. It was something I was compelled to do. You probably know how that is!

I subsequently emailed an electronic copy of my letter to friends, family, and acquaintances, many of whom were impressed with it – the most common response has been “Wow!” One of those people, Lloyd-8, who is a member of NV, suggested that I post it here. So I joined up, and we have collaborated quite a bit, but it is Lloyd-8 who is actually getting the job done. I laughed out loud when he referred to Trump as the creature in the White House.

Fair warning that my letter is quite long – seven pages – not a whole lot of detail but covering a lot of territory in one place. So I’ve broken it up into three more manageable parts. Any Trump supporters and/or Republicans among you may not like it. The rest of you should find it quite entertaining if I do say so myself. I’ll watch for any comments you all might have.

Thank You. Leslie in WA

Donald J. Trump

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Washington, DC 20500

June 20, 2017

Re: One Person’s Opinion of You

Mr. Trump;

Please note that I use neither the typical letter salutation of Dear nor the title of President as you are not deserving of either one. So right off the bat, you can see where this will be going. Even though this letter is addressed to you, I suspect that you will never see it. It will likely be read only by some administration minion whose job it might be to screen missives of this nature for a variety of reasons. But I console myself with the assurance that FYI copies of this letter will go out to other recipients like several committees in the US Senate and House of Representatives (as well as some individual members of each), various print and broadcast news media outlets, and like-minded people across the country with whom I may choose to share it. What follows is my opinion only, but given the fact that you managed to reach a 60% disapproval rating in record-breaking time, it’s a pretty safe bet that I express the sentiments of a multitude. I’m no longer able to keep my opinions to myself, so let’s move on to the crux of the matter.

You are the sorriest excuse for a president that this country has ever had the misfortune to endure. How much do I dislike you? Let me count the ways, starting with character assassination, something you engage in regularly in your attacks on others. If you can dish it out, you should be able to take it:

You claimed all during the campaign that you (more than any other candidate) had a superior disposition or temperament for the presidency, but nothing could be further from the truth. You are like a child on the playground who strikes out when he is slighted or does not get his own way, taking to Twitter at the slightest provocation. I’ve read that overreacting to perceived insults is a narcissistic tendency, and you have a pathological need to give better than you got, to come out on top in any dispute, to win no matter what. And you tend to make a fool of yourself in the process. So your disposition or temperament for the presidency is actually inferior and wholly inadequate.

You are a hypocrite, a misogynist, and a racist. I’ve heard you say many times “No one has more respect for [fill in the blank here] than me.” That is totally false. Your social attitudes, if you were actually truthful about them, are appalling. What you said about women in that bus conversation with Billy Bush was vile. And minorities don’t fare much better in your estimation. You’ve said horrible things about Mexicans and Muslims in particular.

You are a pathological liar. You lie about most everything, even things that are easily disproved. You lie by omission, by exaggeration, by deflection, by whatever means suits you and the situation that necessitates your lying. You have been doing that for so long that we (the American public) have no expectation at all of hearing the truth from you. I have no doubt that you would even lie under oath, so offering to testify under oath is an empty gesture on your part. You would surely weasel your way out of ever actually doing it, and even if you did it, you would lie. You are a liar! It is a fatal flaw (one of several) that is absolutely ingrained in your character. So you are not to be trusted in any way.

It is a fatal flaw (one of several) that is absolutely ingrained in your character. So you are not to be trusted in any way. More fatal flaws here! You are an egomaniac whose only real concern is yourself. You are a narcissist who requires and thrives on publicity of any kind as well as the attention and adoration of the crowds at your political rallies. You’re still holding them at any opportunity despite the fact that the campaign and election are long since over with. It is at such events that you demonstrate to perfection what a buffoon you are, and your enamored supporters love all that. They are just as delusional as you to think that you are the one to solve all their problems. Perhaps they’re slowly beginning to come to their collective senses as evidenced by your declining approval rating, the lowest of any previous president.

I, for one, do not consider you to be a legitimate president of this country. You did not win the popular vote, and despite what you think, there was no voter fraud in California that prevented you from doing so. You once said that the Electoral College was “a disaster for our democracy” but changed your tune when it gave you the win, one that you wrongfully touted as one of the biggest margins of victory ever (which it was not). Then you also greatly exaggerated the size of the crowds at your inauguration. Such a narcissistic thing to do, and it went on for months after the fact. You had complained endlessly about the election being rigged, right up until you won it, an outcome that surprised you as much as everyone else.

You refuse to acknowledge Russian interference in the election that was apparently intended to benefit you and did. It is well documented by various agencies in the intelligence community (which you discounted across the board) and accepted as fact by virtually everyone but you. It was recently revealed that the Russians breached voter files in 39 states. Even if they didn’t manipulate actual votes, they utilized other subversive tactics to influence voters themselves. Was there collusion on the part of you and/or your campaign? I definitely think so. I think that’s why you won’t even acknowledge the Russian interference in our election. It is an ongoing threat to our democracy into the future regardless of which political party is in power, and you are just ignoring it, doing nothing at all about it. Your affinity with Vladimir Putin is fairly obvious. He is vilified by most everyone else, but you can’t say a bad word about him. What you fail to recognize is that Putin is a hell of a lot smarter than you are, is playing you like a fiddle and enjoying every minute of it.

Your attitudes toward leaders of other countries are equally mystifying. You seem to admire and cozy up to those who are considered dictators, tyrants and thugs while being disrespectful to those who are our allies, thereby jeopardizing those vital relationships. You are behaving like a petulant child on the world stage. You quite obviously like to adopt positions that are contrary to the consensus. Doing so sets you apart from everyone else, draws even more attention to you (which you love – doesn’t matter that it is all negative attention). Does that feed your ego, make you feel like a big important man?

You used to claim that NATO was obsolete, but you flip-flopped on that so now it’s not. Although you have not withdrawn from it as you once threatened, you have certainly weakened the US position in it. In Brussels, you failed to explicitly express support for collective defense provided by Article 5 (an attack on one is an attack on all) by purposely dropping that commitment from your speech. Not long after that, you withdrew from the totally voluntary, non-binding Paris Climate Accord because, among other reasons, you remain unconvinced by all the scientific data and don’t believe that global warming is real. You are turning our country into a pariah, making the US one of only three nations in the world that is not on board with that initiative. What are our allies to think of the new US president who is essentially an idiot? They can’t trust you. They can’t rely on you. And neither can we, the American public.

Look for the next installment of My Recent Letter to Donald Trump in Part 2.

