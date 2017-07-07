My Letter to Donald Trump – Part 2

by Leslie in WA

Let’s consider some more of your presidential shortcomings:

Many of your choices for cabinet level and other key positions in your administration are not qualified and/or seriously conflicted and wholly inappropriate, but your Republican majority dutifully confirmed them all: Mike Flynn of course, Rex Tillerson, Steve Mnuchin, Jeff Sessions, Wilber Ross, Tom Price, Ben Carson, Betsy DeVos, Scott Pruitt, plus Steve Bannon and Jarod Kushner to name just a few. And with your encouragement, the Republicans resorted to the nuclear option to get Neil Gorsuch into the Supreme Court.

You abruptly fired all the US Attorneys even though you had previously agreed to have them stay on long enough to ensure a more orderly transition – did Preet Bharara have something on you? – and since then you have failed to fill those vacancies. You have almost decimated the State Department with apparently no intention of refilling most of those positions. You have failed to even submit nominations for a large number of other vacated positions in your administration. And by now, people that you’re trying to recruit are feeling that they don’t want to risk working for you.

You are trying to change immigration laws in unacceptable ways to include threatening to cut off financial support to sanctuary cities. Your intention to build a wall on the Southern US border to prevent Mexicans from entering the country illegally is preposterous and impractical in concept, unlikely to solve the problem, and prohibitively expensive.

You have untold conflicts of interest that you refuse to even divulge (by releasing your tax returns) much less resolve. Your very recent financial disclosures are incomplete because they do not include tax returns and you undoubtedly left out the bad stuff. The attempts you’ve made thus far at separating yourself from your business interests are feeble at best. You’re in violation of the constitution if you’re getting money from foreign governments which you most assuredly are – your son Eric admitted that most of your financing is from Russian banks. And your capital holdings (Mara Lago, golf courses, hotels) now benefit financially to an even greater degree than they did before the election. You are out to profit as much as you possibly can from your newly elevated status. In the olden days, people like you who sought political office in order to exploit it were called carpetbaggers.

We can count on you to proclaim “Fake News” about any coverage that isn’t favorable to you (which would be most of it), but reasonably intelligent people don’t buy into your assessment. You are a primary source of fake news. Your Twitter rants and accusations are often based on stupid conspiracy theories (wiretapping / voter fraud) from disreputable or extremist sources that you readily buy into. You’re gullible. What really annoys me is the phenomenal amount of time, money, and energy that is totally wasted by all the people who are put into the positon of having to investigate the very bizarre things you say. I’m sure you enjoy playing the puppet master in that way, especially when it serves your purposes so well (like diverting attention from other issues).

In considering some of the people you’ve wronged, let’s start with President Obama. You disparaged him repeatedly (during the campaign and since) despite the fact that he has been more than gracious towards you:

You railed against how often he played golf as well as the cost to the taxpayers of his vacation trips while in office. But you far, far surpassed him on both counts in just a few months’ time.

You are obviously so jealous of President Obama's popularity and his accomplishments that you seem dead set on undoing his legacy, insisting on any position that is contrary to his. ObamaCare for one, but there are numerous other examples: defunding all kinds of programs, rolling back all kinds of regulations, and most recently the policy on Cuba.

Like the boy who falsely cried Wolf, you have accused President Obama of all sorts of things that are absolutely not true, most notably that he would go down in history as the worst president ever, but without a doubt, that distinction will be yours and yours alone.

You made the following claims about Hillary Clinton during the campaign:

That if she were elected, she would be so mired in controversies and investigations that she would be unable to get anything done. That sounds a whole lot like the situation we now have with you. Both the executive and legislative branches of our federal government are currently in chaos, a condition that you perpetuate with your erratic behavior. You flip-flop on issues, contradict yourself, and despite what you claim, you’ve accomplished very little, certainly no major legislation.

That Hillary should be locked up for her reckless mishandling of confidential information in some emails on a private server. But look what you’ve done – you blabbed highly sensitive top secret information (without the permission of the ally nation that provided it) to adversarial Russian diplomats visiting with you on the sly in the Oval Office. Gosh, that sounds like treason to me. Let’s lock you up!

First you ignored Acting Attorney General Sally Yates’ warning about Mike Flynn being compromised because of lying about his contacts with Russians. Then you fired her when she refused to defend in court your racist Muslim ban which she felt was illegal. Since then the courts have (thankfully) continued to shut it down. Firing Yates probably had as much to do with preventing her from taking any legal action against Flynn. What does he have on you that makes you so protective of him? What story does he have to tell, and why does he want immunity for it? Could Mike Flynn bring you down? Just a reminder that both of you have said that anyone who wants immunity must be guilty of something.

FBI Director Jim Comey may have faced some criticism around the election, but he is a public servant of long standing whose reputation is one of honesty and integrity and (contrary to what you claimed) was highly regarded by those who worked for him. In the he said / he said issue between the two of you, let me assure you that no one believes you, the liar! And for you to accuse him (or absolutely anyone else) of lying is simply laughable. Your reason for firing Comey was fairly apparent from the beginning, before you even admitted it to Lester Holt – to put an end to the FBI Russia investigation (before it could uncover whatever it is you are trying so desperately to keep hidden). There will be even greater outrage (and more certainty of your guilt) if you also call for Special Counsel Bob Mueller to be fired. One can only hope that you will be found guilty of obstruction of justice, providing grounds for impeachment – I have all of my fingers and toes crossed for that wish to come true.

