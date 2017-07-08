My Letter to Donald Trump – Part 3

by Leslie in WA

If you haven’t already seen the two previous parts of my letter, here are the links:

https://lloyd-8.newsvine.com/_news/2017/07/06/37928372-my-letter-to-donald-trump-part-1

https://lloyd-8.newsvine.com/_news/2017/07/07/37934423-my-letter-to-donald-trump-part-2

And here is the conclusion of My Recent Letter to Donald Trump.

You have said repeatedly that the US is being laughed at around the world. But it is you that the world is laughing at. You are a joke. Not long ago (6/12), I saw coverage on TV of the start of your first full cabinet meeting. You proved how truly delusional you are by stating that you had achieved more during your short time in office than any previous president (except possibly FDR) with your legislation (essentially none of any significance/consequence and thank God for that) and executive orders (many of which are unenforceable and therefore meaningless gestures – your huge signature on them does not make them any better). Surely you must have required all the attendees in turn to feed your narcissistic neediness with their praise and appreciation in a pathetic display of loyalty to you. How truly humiliating that must have been for them – probably necessary though if they wanted to keep their jobs. My congratulations to Secretary Mattis, the only one I saw in the TV coverage who did not go along with that program – so I imagine you’ll be firing him in the near future. My reward to him will be his own personal copy of this letter. This ridiculous scene was subsequently mocked by several people including Chuck Schumer, so the laugh is on you, as usual.

I wonder what on earth made you think that you could be president of this country – your inflated ego presumably. You may be a relatively successful business man, but you have not been an honorable one. You’re known for not paying your contractors. You’re supposedly mired in numerous law suits, the most famous of which was the one you settled for $25M for defrauding students of the preposterous and now defunct Trump University, a misnomer if ever there was one. I heard just the other day that you offered the following advice in that course: If somebody screws you, you screw em back 5, 10, 15 times worse. That explains a lot. You must also have recommended in that course finding someone/anyone else to blame when things go awry, because that’s exactly what you do. You never take responsibility for your own mistakes.

You have no idea how things work in Washington, DC. The whole of the federal government does not do your bidding. Thank God there are checks and balances as outlined in the Constitution. Remember Gold Star parent Mr. Kahn at the Democratic convention offering to lend you his pocket copy because he was quite sure you had never read it. You have since managed to become president, and I bet you still haven’t read it.

I hope that your being elected has at least taught us a valuable lesson that will eventually result in appropriate legislation. In our society, people who aspire to prestigious and highly critical jobs must meet an array of stringent requirements, but oddly enough, that does not seem to be the case in politics. And in particular, the job requirements for President of the United States (aka Leader of the Free World) are minimal, so just about anybody can aspire to that lofty position with hopes of actually attaining it. You are proof positive that should not be allowed to happen ever again. Let’s at least require dignity, honesty, integrity, intelligence, knowledge of and experience in government – in short, all of the qualities that you are so totally lacking. To my way of thinking, you have no redeeming qualities of any kind.

I find you personally offensive. I truly hate the sound of your voice and the way you speak, your incessant tendency to repeat yourself (probably due to your limited ability to articulate a cohesive thought), your tiresome fifth-grade vocabulary – during the campaign practically everything was a disaster that only you could fix, and now you proclaim that everything you do is great (by your estimation only, to be sure). Your entire persona is so unappealing that even the sight of you sickens me. Even your hand gestures are incredibly annoying. And have you seen what you look like reading a teleprompter? The most prevalent thought in my mind whenever I see you on TV is “You are so disgusting!” I should not have to feel that way about the president of this country.

Senator Al Franken said recently that you have demeaned the presidency, and I could not agree more. From day one, your presidency has been – dare I say it? – a DISASTER! In a recent TV interview, Jill Abramson (formerly of the NY Times) described it as a DEBACLE that has been more destructive than constructive. Our nation is in turmoil, and our status on the world stage is greatly diminished. All of that is your doing. In summary, (and largely due to your fatal flaws) you are ignorant, incompetent, mentally unstable, lacking in sound judgement, a bungler, an embarrassment, and in every way totally unfit to occupy the office you now hold. The sooner you vacate it, the better, be that by impeachment (I electronically signed one of several online petitions), resignation (I’ve heard you referred to recently as the new Nixon so please consider this option), or the 25th amendment. The latter apparently can be initiated only by Mike Pence, who remains a staunch supporter of yours to date – he’s just playing it coy for the time being because he is next in line. All he has to do is be patient and wait for you to self-destruct, as that is surely where you are headed. Unfortunately, Pence won’t be much of an improvement, but he’ll do in a pinch. At least he can speak infinitely better than you and without sounding like an idiot. And he can actually do “presidential” whereas you cannot.

Although my opinion of you is negative to the extreme, rest assured that I pose no threat to you aside from my vote and the power of my pen (metaphorically speaking). Perhaps you (as well as all the other recipients of this letter) are wondering just who I think I am to criticize you so cruelly? I’m a nobody really, just a 70-year-old woman (quite obviously a “nasty” one) on Social Security. During my 20s I served four years as an enlisted person in the Air Force. After that I had a pretty good career as a computer programmer / analyst / manager, first in California and then in Minnesota where I owned my own home. But at age 57, I got laid off my last job (after ten years), couldn’t find another, and as a result, became prematurely retired. Now I live in something akin to a small motel room attached to the garage on my brother’s property. These days, I spend my time making pretty things that I’m now trying to sell online. That’s my story. You would probably consider me a total loser.

I voted for the very first time in my life when George W. Bush ran for president – definitely didn’t want him to get elected. Although I’ve voted regularly ever since, I still wasn’t overly concerned with political issues until the 2016 campaign became so contentious. Since you succeeded in stealing the election (undoubtedly with the help of your friend Vladimir), I’ve become a political news junkie with MSNBC on TV all day every day. Their coverage is not at all fake – it’s excellent as a matter of fact, and the anchors call you out on every aspect of your ineptitude.

Occasionally, I find it necessary to opine at length about something that I view as wrong, especially if I am affected in some way by whatever the issue may be. I do that by writing letters. This is such an occasion, albeit one that is far greater in scope than any of my previous efforts. My needing to do this feels like an obligation to me, my job in life. In this particular instance, I have now met my obligation, and my job is done. It would be nice if it involved a paycheck.

With utmost sincerity,

Leslie [last name omitted]

FYI hardcopy and/or electronic distribution as follows:

US Senate Committees and Members * Committee on Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs * Select Committee on Ethics * Committee on the Judiciary * Select Committee on Intelligence * Patty Murray (D, WA) * Maria Cantwell (D, WA) * Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (NY) * Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (KY) * Bernie Sanders (I, VT)

